Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
MENZIES, Jill (nee Stott). Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday 2nd May 2019. Much loved wife of the late Ian, dearly loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Claire, Michael, Bruce, Leanne, Stuart, Christine, Glenn and Jenny. Cherished Nan to 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Will be very sadly missed. A celebration of her life will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday 9 May 2019 at 3pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 6, 2019
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.