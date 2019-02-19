Home

Jessie Gertrude (nee Ellice) (Trudy) LUDLAM

Jessie Gertrude (nee Ellice) (Trudy) LUDLAM Notice
LUDLAM, Jessie Gertrude (Trudy) (nee Ellice). Passed away peacefully at Takanini Lodge on Wednesday the 13th of February 2019; aged 98 years. Much loved wife of the late Jim. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Gary and Judy, and Ellice and Brian. Treasured grandmother of Darren and Sonya, Alan, Tony and Yuki, Kelvin and Maree, and Keryn and Brendon; and great-grandmother of Haydn, Courtnee, Shannon, Meg and Chelsea. Many thanks to Dr King, and Rod and the staff at Takanini Lodge for their wonderful care of our mum. At mum's request, a family service has been held. All communication to Fountains: 09-298 2957



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 19, 2019
