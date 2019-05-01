Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessie BUDD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessie Aitken BUDD

Notice Condolences

Jessie Aitken BUDD Notice
BUDD, Jessie Aitken. Passed peacefully away on Saturday 27th April 2019 at CHT Hospital in Waiuku at the grand old age of 99 years. Much loved wife of the late Tony; loved mother and mother in law of Shirley and Dave; Ian and Trish; loved nana/ grandmother of 8 grandchildren and great nana/ grandmother of 12. In lieu of flowers donations to CHT Hospital; 14 Waimanawa Lane, Waiuku, 2123 would be appreciated and can be left at the funeral service. A service will be held for Jessie in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson Auckland on Thursday 2nd May 2019 at 11.00 a.m.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.