BUDD, Jessie Aitken. Passed peacefully away on Saturday 27th April 2019 at CHT Hospital in Waiuku at the grand old age of 99 years. Much loved wife of the late Tony; loved mother and mother in law of Shirley and Dave; Ian and Trish; loved nana/ grandmother of 8 grandchildren and great nana/ grandmother of 12. In lieu of flowers donations to CHT Hospital; 14 Waimanawa Lane, Waiuku, 2123 would be appreciated and can be left at the funeral service. A service will be held for Jessie in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson Auckland on Thursday 2nd May 2019 at 11.00 a.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 1, 2019
