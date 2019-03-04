Home

POWERED BY

Services
Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
09 421 9844
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessie HAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessie Agnes HAY

Notice Condolences

Jessie Agnes HAY Notice
HAY, Jessie Agnes. On 1st March 2019 (peacefully) at the North Shore Hospital. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill. Loved mother and mother in law of Scott and Wendy, Stewart and Sarah and grandma of Will and Ashleigh, James and Emily. A service to celebrate Jessie's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Road, Red Beach on Friday, the 8th of March 2019 at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation. Our grateful thanks to Elaine and the staff of Crossley Court for their loving care. All communications to the "The Hay Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.