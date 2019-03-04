|
|
|
HAY, Jessie Agnes. On 1st March 2019 (peacefully) at the North Shore Hospital. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill. Loved mother and mother in law of Scott and Wendy, Stewart and Sarah and grandma of Will and Ashleigh, James and Emily. A service to celebrate Jessie's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Road, Red Beach on Friday, the 8th of March 2019 at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation. Our grateful thanks to Elaine and the staff of Crossley Court for their loving care. All communications to the "The Hay Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More