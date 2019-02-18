Home

Jerry Nuia Touhau (Jerry) HOHEPA

Jerry Nuia Touhau (Jerry) HOHEPA Notice
HOHEPA, Jerry Nuia Touhau (Jerry). Born April 14, 1945. Passed away on February 16, 2019. Loved husband of Lena Hohepa, adored Father of Jerry jnr, Chris, Maia, Teriini, loved father in-law of Tracey, Kathy, Dave, Alec. Cherished Grandfather and Great grandfather of their many Mokopuna. Sadly missed and forever in our hearts. Jerry will lay at Tapuaeharuru Marae, Rotoiti. From 1800 hours Sunday 17 February to 1100 hours Tuesday 19 February.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 18, 2019
