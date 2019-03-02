|
VUJEVICH, Jerko. On February 28, 2019, peacefully, at home, with dignity to the end, surrounded by family. Aged 98 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Nevenka. Loved father and father-in-law of Maria and Vojko (Peter) Tolich and Donald Vujevich. Loved Dida of Steven and Fiona Tolich, Valarie Tolich and Simon Ihaka, Anthony and Briarna Vujevich. Great Dida of Simon-Xavier Ihaka, Ryker Tolich, Aaliyah Ihaka and Kija Tolich. Pocivao u Miru Bozljen. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 180 Centreway Road, Orewa on Thursday, the 7th March 2019 at 11:00 am the funeral then leaving for the Waikumete Cemetery. Our grateful thanks to Dr Naidoo for his care and support. All communications to 1403 Whangaparaoa Road Army Bay Ph 09 424 0471.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
