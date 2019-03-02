Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jerko VUJEVICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerko VUJEVICH

Notice Condolences

Jerko VUJEVICH Notice
VUJEVICH, Jerko. On February 28, 2019, peacefully, at home, with dignity to the end, surrounded by family. Aged 98 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Nevenka. Loved father and father-in-law of Maria and Vojko (Peter) Tolich and Donald Vujevich. Loved Dida of Steven and Fiona Tolich, Valarie Tolich and Simon Ihaka, Anthony and Briarna Vujevich. Great Dida of Simon-Xavier Ihaka, Ryker Tolich, Aaliyah Ihaka and Kija Tolich. Pocivao u Miru Bozljen. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 180 Centreway Road, Orewa on Thursday, the 7th March 2019 at 11:00 am the funeral then leaving for the Waikumete Cemetery. Our grateful thanks to Dr Naidoo for his care and support. All communications to 1403 Whangaparaoa Road Army Bay Ph 09 424 0471.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.