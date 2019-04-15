Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sadliers Funeral Services
358 Thames St
Morrinsville , Waikato
07-889 4333
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennipher McLAREN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennipher May (Jenny) McLAREN

Notice Condolences

Jennipher May (Jenny) McLAREN Notice
McLAREN, Jennipher May (Jenny). On 14 April 2019peacefully at home surrounded by family. Loved wife of the Late Graham. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Tony and Jan, and Kareen. Loved and loving Nan of Chris and Kayleigh, Hemi, and Brodie. Loved Great Nan of Oliver. A service for Jenny will be held at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Wednesday, 17 April 2019 at 11am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Hospice Waikato and can be done online by going to www.hospicewaikato.org.nz, and clicking "Donate Now", or these may be left at the service. All communications to the McLaren family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.