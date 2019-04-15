|
McLAREN, Jennipher May (Jenny). On 14 April 2019peacefully at home surrounded by family. Loved wife of the Late Graham. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Tony and Jan, and Kareen. Loved and loving Nan of Chris and Kayleigh, Hemi, and Brodie. Loved Great Nan of Oliver. A service for Jenny will be held at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Wednesday, 17 April 2019 at 11am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Hospice Waikato and can be done online by going to www.hospicewaikato.org.nz, and clicking "Donate Now", or these may be left at the service. All communications to the McLaren family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 15, 2019
