BIGGS, Jennifer Olive (nee Lunken). Born January 05, 1941. Passed away peacefully on March 08, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Selwyn Biggs, much loved mother of David and Virginia, and father-in-law of Mike Sullivan. Loved Grandma (Gma) of Courtney and Drew (California), and Thomas, Ella and Flynn. A service for Jennifer (Jenny) will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Thursday 21 March at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations to Totara Hospice, PO Box 75-560, Manurewa, Auckland 2243, would be greatly appreciated. All communications to Sibuns Funeral Directors and Advisors.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 16, 2019
