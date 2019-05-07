|
|
|
TANNER, Jennifer Frances (nee Campbell). Peacefully on Thursday 2nd May aged 79 years. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Christine and Noel Donelley, Priscilla and Colin Evans and Stephanie Campbell. Aunt to Catherine, Simon, Ryan, Michael, Christopher, Danielle, Gene and their families. In keeping with Jennifer's wishes, a private cremation will be held. Friends and colleagues are invited to join with the family to celebrate Jennifer's life from 2 p.m. on Tuesday 28th May at Okahu, 18 Tamaki Dr, Auckland. Communications to Manning Funeral Cottage, 31 George St, Newmarket, Auckland 1023.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 7, 2019
Read More