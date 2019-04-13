|
|
|
FOWLER, Jennifer Florence. Passed away on 2 April 2019. Loved Mum to Scott and mother-in-law to Samantha. Grandmother to Zoe and Lily and Partner to Thomas Allright. A great friend to many from Devonport and Waiheke Island. "Her kindness, love and generosity to her family will never be forgotten" A memorial service for Jennifer will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Monday 15 April at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
