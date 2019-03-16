THOMPSON, Jennifer Ann. 10 November 1952 13 March 2019 Our matriarch has passed away after a courageous battle and is now on her way to reunite with friends, family and loved ones she has not seen in a long time. Her kind and loving heart will be dearly missed by her partner of 31 years - David. Jenny was the amazing mother of Melanie and Mark, Kristy and treasured grandma of Jayden, Conner, Brody and the one she is yet to meet. Her caring and loving nature will not be forgotten by Uncle Barry, Melissa, Karen, Abbey, Jessica, Shannon and Quinn. "Jenny was a selfless and vivacious person, a woman who gave us all she could and then some - we love you". Please join us to celebrate her life on 18th March 2019 at 12.30pm. Formosa Country Club, Pine Harbour. 110 Jack Lachlan Drive, Pine Harbour, Beachlands.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 16, 2019