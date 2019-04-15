|
|
|
RAFFILLS, Jennifer Alice (Jen) (n?e Madsen). Gone too soon, peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 13th April 2019, aged 74 years. Cherished and adored wife and friend of Russell for 56 years. Devoted mother and mother in law of Kelvin and Dale, Andrew and Nicki, and Martin. Inspirational and loving Nana of Tahniah, Megan and Matt, Jodie and Blake, Amy, Renee and Max. Great Nana to delightful Peyton. A Service for Jen will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Wednesday, 17th April 2019 at 11am followed by burial at the Te Awamutu Cemetery. All communications to the Raffills family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More