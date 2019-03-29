Home

GLENN, Jenepher Anne Cheyne. Passed away peacefully Wednesday 27 March 2019. Beloved wife of Murray, loved mother of Anne and Peter, Richard and Robyn, David and Jane, and Robert and Susan. Beloved Granny to Stephanie and Nicola, Matthew and Megan, Louis, Henry and Sylvia, and Georgina and Philippa. A service will be held for Jenepher at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 87 Forest Lake Road, Hamilton on Tuesday 2 April at 1.00pm. Our grateful thanks to the staff of St Kilda Care Home, Cambridge. All communications to Anne Guise, PO Box 37-055, Parnell, Auckland 1052.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019
