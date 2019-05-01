|
BARTLETT, Jeffrey Edgar (Jeff). Peacefully in Mount Maunganui on Friday 26th April 2019 aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Judy, and father of Helen, Sarah, and Rebecca. A service for Jeff will be held at The Mount Harbour Chapel, 24 Tawa Street Mount Maunganui (Opposite the Mount Maunganui Heart Foundation), on Saturday 4th May at 2pm followed by private cremation. Messages to the Bartlett family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 1, 2019
