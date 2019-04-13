Home

Jeannette Aslaug SAMUNDSEN

SAMUNDSEN, Jeannette Aslaug. Passed away after a long illness, aged 63 years. Daughter of Gunliek and Jean. Sister and sister-in-law of Karin and Richard. Spectacular wife of Gary Bosselmann. Glorious Mum of Jean, Heather and Alan. In lieu of flowers, a donation to either the SPCA or St John Ambulance can be left at the service. A celebration of Jeannette's life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, cnr Maraekakaho & Orchard Roads, Hastings on Monday, April 15 at 1.30pm. As per Jeannette's wishes, the service will be followed by a party to honour her life. Messages to the Samundsen Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
