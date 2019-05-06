Home

Jeanine Anne (Jenny) FITZPATRICK

Jeanine Anne (Jenny) FITZPATRICK Notice
FITZPATRICK, Jeanine Anne (Jenny). On May 3, 2019 aged 82 years peacefully at Lady Elizabeth Hospital, Takanini. Dearly loved wife of Terry, much loved mother and mother-in- law of Paul, Renee, Mark and Margo, Joanne, Maria and Bryce, Denise and Warren. Cherished Nana of Matt and Nicky, Katie and Josh, Thomas, Ben, Danielle, Caitlin, Sophie, Leah and Loughlin, and proud Great-nana to Oliver. Sincere thanks to Sandra and the wonderful staff at Lady Elizabeth. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Anne's Church, 126 Russell Road, Manurewa on Thursday 9 May at 11am prior to burial at Christ Church, Alfriston. All communications to: Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 6, 2019
