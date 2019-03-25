|
|
|
SCHUURMAN, Jeanette (Jan). Taken away suddenly on Thursday, 21st March 2019, after a short illness. In loving memory of her husband and soul mate, Franz, and children Jodes and Mike, Scotty and Sarah, and her fur babies. For those who wish to call and pay their final respects to Jan, she will be at her home, until Wednesday, the 27th of March 2019 at 11:00am, when she will be taken for a private cremation. Details of a Remembrance Service are to follow. All communications to The Schuurman Family, 281 Carlton Street, Te Awamutu 3800 "Jan has touched many hearts"
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More