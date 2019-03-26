|
PHILLIPS, Jeanette. On March 22nd, we lost dad's lifelong mate, our beautiful mum and grandi so suddenly. In respect of mum's wishes there will be a private family gathering. All of us wish to thank everyone for their outpouring of love, empathy and support that we have already received. We thank you all and please know that we love how much our "rock" meant to you all. Barry, Graeme and Jill, Craig, Sandi and Dan, Madi, Baylee, Casey and Oliver. All correspondence to 65 Walters Road, Karaka, Papakura.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 26, 2019
