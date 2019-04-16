|
TWENTYMAN, Jeanette Margaret. Peacefully (surrounded by her loving family), at Tairua Aged Care, on 14th April, 2019; aged 80 years. Much loved wife of the late Neil, dearly loved Mum of Glenn and Tania, Shelley, and the late Sue. Cherished Nana of Blair, Georgia, Jamie, Sophie, Katie, Phoebe, Henry, Grace and Great-Nana of Lyla. A service for Jeanette will be held at St James Union Parish Church, Pollen Street, Thames, on Thursday 18th April, at 11am, followed by private cremation. Messages to: 115 Pleasant Wood Place, Thames 3500.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 16, 2019
