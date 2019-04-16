Home

POWERED BY

Services
Twentymans Funeral Services Ltd
709 Pollen St
Thames , Waikato
07-868 6003
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette TWENTYMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Margaret TWENTYMAN

Notice Condolences

Jeanette Margaret TWENTYMAN Notice
TWENTYMAN, Jeanette Margaret. Peacefully (surrounded by her loving family), at Tairua Aged Care, on 14th April, 2019; aged 80 years. Much loved wife of the late Neil, dearly loved Mum of Glenn and Tania, Shelley, and the late Sue. Cherished Nana of Blair, Georgia, Jamie, Sophie, Katie, Phoebe, Henry, Grace and Great-Nana of Lyla. A service for Jeanette will be held at St James Union Parish Church, Pollen Street, Thames, on Thursday 18th April, at 11am, followed by private cremation. Messages to: 115 Pleasant Wood Place, Thames 3500.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.