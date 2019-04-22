|
|
|
JOHNSON, Jeanette Adele (nee Mellsop). On 21 April 2019 peacefully at Radius Matua, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ian, much loved mum of Sandra, Greg and Mark, mother-in-law of Brett, Jackie and Wenda. Cherished nana to Kylie, Anna, Sophie, Kane, Logan, Geoff, Matt, Dan, Bijou and Lulu, great nana to Susan, Kade and Conor. A service to celebrate Jeanette's life will be held at St John's Anglican Church, 94 Bureta Rd, Tauranga on Wednesday 24 April at 11.30am followed by private cremation. All messages to the Johnson Family C/- P O Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019
