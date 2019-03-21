|
THOMPSON, Jean Olive Rangiuia. Born April 20, 2006. Passed away on March 19, 2019. Beloved daughter of Francis and Daphne, loving sister of Jessie (JT), Raymond, Nellie and Franklin. Peacefully passed away surrounded by her whanau. Jean will be lying at Ooraeroa Marae, Stack Road, Port Waikato. Service will be Saturday 23 March at 10am then burial at Heights Park Cemetery, Pukekohe at 2pm. "My girl forever with us" Further information contact 0212432051
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
