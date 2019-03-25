|
|
|
MARTIN, Jean (Jeannie). Passed peacefully at home surrounded by family, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of Don for 66 years. Treasured Mum of Steven, Paul and Hanne. Beloved Nana of Pia and Tim, and great Nana of Sophie, Dylan and James. "See you again for a cuppa tea" A service for Jean will be held in the Chapel of Elim Christian Centre, 159 Botany Road, Botany Downs on Wednesday 27 March at 1pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Salvation Army New Zealand would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/ jmartin2303
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 25, 2019
