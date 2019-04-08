|
|
|
HEAFIELD, Jean. On April 6, 2019 peacefully at Hodgson House, Tauranga aged 83 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Ernie, loved mother of Carole, Susan, Lynda and Simon. Loved Grandma of Daria, Ben, Ryan, Lucy and Oliver. A Service to celebrate Jean's life will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden on Friday April 12 at 1.30pm, to be followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waipuna Hospice, PO Box 16299, Bethlehem, Tauranga 3147 would be appreciated. All communications to the Heafield Family c/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 8, 2019
