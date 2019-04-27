Home

POWERED BY

Services
Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 4780
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean PAYNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Elizabeth (Fisher) PAYNE

Notice Condolences

Jean Elizabeth (Fisher) PAYNE Notice
PAYNE, Jean Elizabeth (nee Fisher). Passed away 25th April 2019 aged 91 years. Adored wife of John. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Warwick and Janice, Graham and Alice, Jenny and Hugh, Keryn and Bruce, Greg and Janice, Lynne and Kevin. Grandmother of 21 and great grandmother of 24. A celebration of Jean's life will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Road, Tauranga, on Wednesday 1 May at 1pm. Communication to the Payne Family c/- PO Box 3136 Greerton Tauranga 3142.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.