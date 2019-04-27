|
|
|
PAYNE, Jean Elizabeth (nee Fisher). Passed away 25th April 2019 aged 91 years. Adored wife of John. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Warwick and Janice, Graham and Alice, Jenny and Hugh, Keryn and Bruce, Greg and Janice, Lynne and Kevin. Grandmother of 21 and great grandmother of 24. A celebration of Jean's life will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Road, Tauranga, on Wednesday 1 May at 1pm. Communication to the Payne Family c/- PO Box 3136 Greerton Tauranga 3142.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
