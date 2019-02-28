Home

Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Jason Allan McCARTHY

Jason Allan McCARTHY Notice
McCARTHY, Jason Allan. Aged 36 years Our beautiful, strong, caring and loyal Son, Father, Brother, Step-Brother, Grandson, Uncle, Cousin and Friend. Loved and cherished Father to Indy his darling 'Smooch' - the love of his life. Adored brother and best mate to Tyron. Treasured son and step-son of Karina and Nino, Allan and Katriona. Loved by his Aunties, Uncles, Cousins and Nephews. Special step-brother to Marcus and Daniel. Special best friend of Daniel de Martin and loved by Nicole like a son. A loyal friend to many. Jason, you are remembered with so much love and pride. Now at peace, your beautiful soul can rest. Ride the perfect wave Jas for eternity. We love you. Jason will be at our home, 54 Duart Road, Havelock North from the afternoon of Wednesday 27th February until his service on Monday 4th March at 11.30am, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Heretaunga Street East, Hastings. Thereafter laid to rest at Havelock North Cemetery.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
