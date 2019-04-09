|
|
|
HAWKINS, Janice (Jan). Peacefully on the 6th April 2019. Cherished wife and best friend of John. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Kim Soper, Tracey and Terry O'Neil. Nana of Melisa, Nathan, Kirsty and Jerica. Great Grandmother of Joshua, Lukiah and Liam-Ray. A funeral service to celebrate Jan's life will be held on Thursday 11th of April 2019 at 11am in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, Puhinui Rd, Papatoetoe. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More