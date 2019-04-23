|
|
|
NOFFKE, Janice Fay. Died peacefully on 21 April 2019. Aged 75 years. Dearly loved and loving wife of Douglas for 53 years. Adored and dedicated mother and Nana of Sharon and Steve, Murray and Kandy, and four grandchildren. A service to celebrate Janice's life will be held at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Rd, on Friday 26 April at 9.00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Hospice Waikato. All communications c/- P.O. Box 4449, Hamilton East.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 23, 2019
