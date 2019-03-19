|
|
|
LOWE, Janice Eileen (Jan). Passed away peacefully at North Haven Hospice on 17 March 2019, aged 54 years. Much loved wife of Stephen Harry Lowe (Steve). Loved mother of Jarrod and Melissa. Cherished Nan of Katie and Harry. Jan's family would like to thank all the medical and Hospice staff who have cared for Jan in recent times. A service for Jan will be held at the Elim Christian Centre, 33 Porowini Ave, Morningside, Whangarei at 11.30am on Thursday 21 March 2019. All communications to the "Lowe Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 19, 2019
