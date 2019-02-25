HICKMAN, Janice Christine. Five long years, now, since we lost our precious Jan, cherished wife, mother, nana, and sister, who slipped away to heavenly peace and joy. we cannot bring the old days back, your smile we cannot see, we only treasure memories of times that used to be. You live forever in our hearts and minds. We continue on, not only with the grief that you have gone, but with the joy that you ever were, helped by our beautiful memories. Forever remembered by your loving husband Hugh, Kathy and Jared, Lindy and Ben, Max, Ben, Emily and Sam, Kaye and Roger and their families.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 25, 2019