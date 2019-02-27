Home

Janet Mary (Jean) McLAREN

McLAREN, Janet Mary (Jean). Passed away peacefully aged 85 years. Beloved wife of Bill Robert McLaren. Treasured Mother and Mother In Law of Janine and Andrew; Andrew and Ann; John and Sharon; Francesca and Colin; Chris and Pkay; Grandmother of 10 Grandchildren. "Her Loving Spirit Will Always Be With Us" A service will be held on Friday 1st March at Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei. Commencing at 1:30pm. As per Jean's wishes a graveside interment will be held at the Aramoho Cemetery, 3 Papaiti Rd, Aramoho, Whanganui on Monday 11th March commencing at 12pm. All Communications "McLaren Family" C/- Po Box 5116, Whangarei 0112.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 27, 2019
