McLAREN, Janet Mary (Jean). Passed away peacefully aged 85 years. Beloved wife of Bill Robert McLaren. Treasured Mother and Mother In Law of Janine and Andrew; Andrew and Ann; John and Sharon; Francesca and Colin; Chris and Pkay; Grandmother of 10 Grandchildren. "Her Loving Spirit Will Always Be With Us" A service will be held on Friday 1st March at Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei. Commencing at 1:30pm. As per Jean's wishes a graveside interment will be held at the Aramoho Cemetery, 3 Papaiti Rd, Aramoho, Whanganui on Monday 11th March commencing at 12pm. All Communications "McLaren Family" C/- Po Box 5116, Whangarei 0112.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 27, 2019
