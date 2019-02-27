Home

Janet Marie (Didovich) WALLACE

Janet Marie (Didovich) WALLACE Notice
WALLACE, Janet Marie (nee Didovich). On 26 February 2019, passed away peacefully, in the presence of her family, at David Lange Care Home, aged 84 years. Beloved wife of the late Les. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Shannon, David and Josie, Susan and Alan, Glen and Olive, Rick and Charmaine. Loved Grandma and Grangran of many. A service to lovingly farewell Janet will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe, on Thursday 28 February at 2.00pm. Mum and Dad together again.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 27, 2019
