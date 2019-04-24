Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
03-379 9920
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet BRENNAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Margaret (nee Russell) (formerly Dunn) (Jan) BRENNAN

Notice Condolences

Janet Margaret (nee Russell) (formerly Dunn) (Jan) BRENNAN Notice
BRENNAN, Janet Margaret (Jan) (nee Russell) (formerly Dunn) Peacefully on 21 April 2019 at Christchurch Hospital, aged 71 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Craig and Zoe Dunn, mother of Nicky Dunn. Loved Nan of Molly, Todd, Ellie, Caja; and Phoenix. Loved sister of Georgie, Doug, and the late Alex and their families. Many thanks to all the staff of Ward 25 at Christchurch Hospital for their care of Jan. Messages may be addressed to Jan Brennans family C/- PO Box 37194, Halwell, 8245. A Funeral Service for Jan will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entrance from London or Whitmore Streets Christchurch on Friday 26th April at 10.00am Jan has requested you come wearing colour.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.