BRENNAN, Janet Margaret (Jan) (nee Russell) (formerly Dunn) Peacefully on 21 April 2019 at Christchurch Hospital, aged 71 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Craig and Zoe Dunn, mother of Nicky Dunn. Loved Nan of Molly, Todd, Ellie, Caja; and Phoenix. Loved sister of Georgie, Doug, and the late Alex and their families. Many thanks to all the staff of Ward 25 at Christchurch Hospital for their care of Jan. Messages may be addressed to Jan Brennans family C/- PO Box 37194, Halwell, 8245. A Funeral Service for Jan will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entrance from London or Whitmore Streets Christchurch on Friday 26th April at 10.00am Jan has requested you come wearing colour.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
