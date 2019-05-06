Home

Janet Helen (Renyard) BENNETT

Janet Helen (Renyard) BENNETT Notice
BENNETT, Janet Helen (nee Renyard). On 3rd May 2019 (peacefully) at Harbour Hospice Hibiscus Coast, in her 77th year. Loved wife of the late Brian. Beloved sister of Pauline and Christopher and she was a loved aunty and great aunty. A service to celebrate Janet's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Road, Red Beach on Thursday, the 9th of May 2019 at 2:00 PM followed by a private cremation. Our grateful thanks to the staff of Harbour Hospice Hibiscus Coast for their love and care. All communications to Pauline Frost, c/- P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 6, 2019
