GLAZIER, Janet Ellen (nee Joyce). Passed away on her birthday 13 March 2019; aged 83. Loved wife of Malcolm and mum of Susie and Rhys and Jo and Dave. Adored grandmother of Ethan, Seamus and Daisy and great grandmother of Oliver. Thank you to all the staff at Radius Lexham Park for their love and care shown towards Janet during her stay. A celebration of Janet's life will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church Cnr Carisbrooke St and Beach Rd Katikati on Saturday the 16th of March at 11am. Donations to the Alzheimer's society in remembrance of Janet can be left at the service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 15, 2019
