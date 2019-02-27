|
|
|
GARLAND, Jane. On February 23, 2019, suddenly at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved daughter of the late Joan and Doug Garland, much loved sister and sister in law of Louise and Barry Brown, Catherine, Kennedy and the late Martin, loved by all her nieces and nephews and will be missed by her many four- legged friends. No flowers by request. A celebration of Jane's life will be held in The John Rhind Chapel, entry from London or Whitmore Streets Christchurch on Friday March 1st at 1.00pm. "Requiescat in pace"
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 27, 2019
