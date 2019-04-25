Home

Central Hawkes Bay Funeral Services Ltd
10 Peel St
Waipukurau , Hawke's Bay
06-858 8146
Jane Frances (Cunninghame) HUNTER

Jane Frances (Cunninghame) HUNTER Notice
HUNTER, Jane Frances (nee Cunninghame). On 23 April 2019 in Hawke's Bay. Loved wife of James. Loved sister and sister- in-law of Bill and Jan, Charlotte and Jeremy, Simon, Sarah and Erolia, Fiona and John. Loved aunt of William, Frances, Harriet, Duncan, Eva, Harry, Tom and Molly, Hugo and James. Loved daughter of the late Rex and Angela Cunninghame, loved daughter-in-law of Gretchen and the late John. Always incredibly positive, energetic and kind. Funeral details to follow. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 25, 2019
