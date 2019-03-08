|
JOHNSTONE, Janay Louise (nee Manuel) and Baby Johnstone. Born July 29, 1987. Passed away on March 06, 2019. Our two beautiful girls were suddenly taken from us. Our darling Janay and her precious pepi will be resting at her home in Wattle Downs, before their journey to the Far North (date to be confirmed). Beautiful wife to Mark, doting mother to Tiare and baby, loving daughter of Amanda and David, adored big sister to Chantelle, Shanice, Wiripo, Marino, Rawiri and Marara. Ngau tonu ana te mamae, heke noa nga roimata mou e to matou taonga - our hearts are shattered, and our tears flow for our precious girls.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 8, 2019
