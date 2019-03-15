Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham's Franklin Funeral Services
31 West St
Pukekohe, Auckland
09-238 9797
Resources
More Obituaries for Jan SEAL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jan Marie SEAL

Notice Condolences

Jan Marie SEAL Notice
SEAL, Jan Marie. Passed away peacefully on 13 March 2019 surrounded by family, aged 57. Loved daughter of the late Garry and Aileen. Dearly loved sister of Peter and Tracey and sister in law of Peggy. Cherished Aunty of Anne and Kathrine. Dearly loved niece of her Aunties and Uncles. Jan's service will be held at Grahams Funeral Home Chapel, West Street Pukekohe on Saturday 16 March at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St.John Ambulance or the Westpac Helicopter and may be left at the service.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.