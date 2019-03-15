|
|
|
SEAL, Jan Marie. Passed away peacefully on 13 March 2019 surrounded by family, aged 57. Loved daughter of the late Garry and Aileen. Dearly loved sister of Peter and Tracey and sister in law of Peggy. Cherished Aunty of Anne and Kathrine. Dearly loved niece of her Aunties and Uncles. Jan's service will be held at Grahams Funeral Home Chapel, West Street Pukekohe on Saturday 16 March at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St.John Ambulance or the Westpac Helicopter and may be left at the service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 15, 2019
