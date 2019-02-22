|
|
|
DAWE, Jamie Robert. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his many family and friends on 20 February, 2019. Much loved soul mate of Lonnica and super hero to Danika. Adored and loving son of Robt and Lesley, cherished brother to Tara. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of Willis' life on Monday 25 February 2019 at Takapuna Boating Club, The Strand, Takapuna at 12 noon. All communication direct to Kirsten Nalder. In memory of Jamie, we would appreciate a donation direct to the Melanoma Foundation www.melanoma.org.nz The moment you doubt you can fly, you cease forever to be able to do it - Peter Pan
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More