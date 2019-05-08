Home

Professor James Te Wharehuia MILROY

Professor James Te Wharehuia MILROY Notice
MILROY, Professor James Te Wharehuia. Phd Hon (Waikato), QSO, CNZM 24 July 1937-7 May 2019 aged 81 years. Kua hinga te totara haemata o te wao nui o te Urewera. Haere e Whare. Son of Kararaina Takurua (deceased) and Frederick Milroy (deceased). Cherished brother of Winifred, Edward (deceased), Lucy (deceased), Eric (deceased) and Bernard (deceased). Eternal paramour of Marion Rongomaianiwaniwa (deceased). Respected and loved father and father in law of Phillipa Hinepuariari, Victoria Waimihi Rerekohu, Stephanie Te Aomarama and Simon, Mark Tuariarangi and Phillippa, Luke Tamarau, Bartholomew Tuhoe and Calleigh, Rosalie Rehua and Bernd, Eric Te Makarini and Emily and Jamie Rongomaianiwaniwa and Jeremy. Adored koro to his many mokopuna. A gentleman and sage to his innumerable relatives, friends and students. Tangi to be held at Maataatua Marae, Rotorua. Funeral Service to be held on Friday 10 May 2019 at 11am followed by burial at Kauae Cemetery, Ngongotaha. Tuhoe ake akina.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 8 to May 9, 2019
