FAHY, James Lennon (Len). OBE, JP. Peacefully on Monday 15th April 2019 at Mercy Parklands surrounded by his loving family in his 95th year. Beloved husband of Leonora (Lee) and adored father of Bridget, the late Catherine and Lucy. Much loved father-in-law of Tim and Matt, and Grandy to Emma, Joshua and Anna. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Michaels Church, 6 Beatrice Ave, Remuera on Saturday 20th April at 11am followed by a private family burial. Special thanks to the angels at Mercy Parklands for the care, love and dedication they showed to Len.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
