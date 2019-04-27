|
|
|
RODDEN, James Henry (Jock, Jimmy). Passed peacefully at home, aged 72, surrounded by his loving family. Jimmy will be missed by his wife Frances, two sons Stuart and Ian, daughter in laws Megan and Dom, and treasured grandchildren Lachlan, Max, Sophia, and Liana. He will also be dearly remembered by his sister Anne and family in Dufftown, Scotland. He was loved by many. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Monday the 29th of April 2019 at 10.00 a.m. Jim received amazing care from an array of incredible health professionals; in lieu of flowers please make any desired donations to St Johns Ambulance service, 2 Harrison Rd, Mount Wellington, Auckland 1060. Luceo Non Uro (I shine, not burn)
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019
