James Henry (Jim) HOWITT

James Henry (Jim) HOWITT Notice
HOWITT, James Henry (Jim). Service No. 459840 Peacefully at home on March 28, 2019. Loved husband of the late Noeline Betty Howitt. Loved father of Robert, Neville, Rodger, Darren, Tracy and James. Poppa to his grandchildren and Gran Pop to his great grandchildren. Back in Mum's loving arms. Sadly missed, never forgotten. A Requiem Mass for Jim will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Te Aroha on Friday 5th April at 11:00am followed by interment at Hamilton Park Cemetery. Messages to the Howitt family C/- Broadway Funeral Homes, Short St, Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 2, 2019
