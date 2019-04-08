|
|
|
CURTIS, James Graham (Jimmy). Passed away 6am on the 6th April 2019 in the loving care of the wonderful staff at Everill Orr Village. Born August 10 1952. Much loved son of the late Graham Curtis and Joy Coubray. Very much loved brother of Malcolm and Helen, Janene and Ian. Fantastic Uncle to Olivia, Hayden, Hayley, Kieran, Alyssa, Nathan, Wade, Sarah, Tom, Rachel, Denise and Junior. Great uncle to Braedan, Bianca, Chevaughn, Tomas and Edie. We will never forget your loving caring ways. We are all better people for having you in our lives. Rest In Peace, ready when you are. A service to celebrate the life of Jimmy will be held at Davis Funerals 400 Dominion Road on Thursday 11 April 2019 at 1.30pm thereafter private cremation. All communications to Davis Funerals (09) 6389026
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019
