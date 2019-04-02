Home

James Gore FOOTE

James Gore FOOTE Notice
FOOTE, James Gore. Died peacefully, surrounded by his family, on the 31st of March 2019 at Auckland Hospital. Soulmate to Joy for many years, and cherished father of Adrienne, Hamish and Emma, and loved grandfather of Miro, Lily, Tom, Carlos and Lola. Our sincerest appreciation goes to the emergency teams of St John Ambulance and Auckland Hospital. A celebration of his life will be held at 11.30am, Friday 5th of April, All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, St Johns Rd, Meadowbank. State of Grace East 09 527 0366
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 2, 2019
