James Francis (Jim) MATTHEWS

MATTHEWS, James Francis (Jim). On 24 April, aged 86, Jim left us. Much loved husband and soulmate of Leiloa; loving father to Maria, Charles, James and Catherine, and their respective partners and grandchildren. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at Romaleigh Chapel, 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote on Tuesday 30 April at 1:30pm followed by a burial service at North Shore Memorial Park Cemetery. Rest in peace Jim. We will always love you.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
