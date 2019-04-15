|
EVANS, James (Jim). RAF Service No. 544237, RNZAF Service No. 72592. Born 14 June 1918 in Salford, England. Slipped away peacefully 10 April 2019. Son of the late Evan and Edith Evans and younger brother of the late Harry Evans. Much loved husband of Ailsa for 65 years, Dad of Robert and his wife Kaye and Suzanne. Thanks to the Nurses and Caregivers at The Orchards. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at Romaleigh, 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote on Wednesday 17 April 2019 at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 15, 2019
