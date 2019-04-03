|
|
|
VUGLAR, James Craig. On Wednesday, 27th March 2019, at Starship Hospital James passed away peacefully after a very bravely fought battle of 9 weeks. Dearly loved son of David and Larissa. Very much loved and adored little brother of Jessica. Cherished nephew, grandson and great grandson. "Forever apart of our family and loved beyond words". A service to celebrate the short life of James has already been held. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Starship Hospital. All communications c/- the Vuglar family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More