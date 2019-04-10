|
MONTGOMERIE, James Brian (Brian). Peacefully on Sunday 7 April 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Eliz, and loving father and father-in-law of Andrew and Sarah, James, Peter (deceased) and Sarah. Adored granddad of Mia, Mila and Isla. Many thanks to the staff at Summerset Karaka for their loving care of Brian. A celebration of Brian's life will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street Papakura, on Monday 15 April at 11.00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
