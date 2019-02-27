|
|
|
GAMBLE, James Bernard (Jim). Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family after a long battle on Monday, 25th February 2019. Adored husband of Cely. Cherished and loved father and father-in-law of Lawrence and Megan, Amanda and Ramon, Jennifer and Darren and Celia and Nicholas. Loving Granddad to 7 Grandchildren and 1 Great-Granddaughter. Special thanks to Dr Gilbertson and the Leamington Medical Centre, Nathan of Unichem Pharmacy, Carol Lee and the Hospice Team for the wonderful care Jim received. "Rest in Peace" A Requiem Mass will be held for Jim at St Peter's Catholic Church, Anzac Street, Cambridge, on Saturday, the 2nd of March 2019 at 12.00pm. Donations to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Gamble Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 27, 2019
